7 exceptional theater productions from San Diego's 2024 season

The best of 2024 What made 2024 unforgettable? From the movies and music we loved to San Diego's best sips and outdoor adventures, we're sharing the moments and experiences that defined the year.

Our staff handpicked seven standout theater productions from San Diego’s 2024 season. These selections showcase the city’s dynamic arts scene, from family-friendly entertainment to inventive takes on classic stories.



'The Bald and the Beautiful With Trixie and Katya'

Drag queens and comedians Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova (your dad just calls her "Katya" #iykyk) took their hit podcast "The Bald and the Beautiful" on the road. I caught them at the Civic Theatre in February. It's not a very complicated set or performance — both queens simply sit on chairs and talk — but their comedic chemistry had the audience in stitches. Trixie and Katya’s observational humor is extremely creative, with heaps of potty-mouthed comedy. The pair's contrasting personalities draw you in, even if you're not familiar with their "Rupaul's Drag Race" legacy. — Lara McCaffrey, Web Producer



'Bluey’s Big Play'

This stage adaptation of the super popular kids’ show "Bluey" was a magical introduction to live theater for our 3-year-old. The play’s storyline fit perfectly within the "Bluey" universe, capturing the charm and heart of the TV show in a way that felt connected. The production’s innovative use of large-scale puppets, brought to life by talented puppeteers, was impressive. The performers not only moved the characters with precision but also acted and danced, fully visible onstage. The highlight for our kid (and let’s be honest, us too) was the bubble-filled "Dance Mode" party finale, which had every little one in the audience on their feet. "Bluey’s Big Play" reminded us how theater can be a joyous, multigenerational experience. — Chrissy Nguyen, Arts Editor



'Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!'

I really enjoyed the stage decorations and cleverly crafted props that brought Whoville to life. The acting was outstanding, capturing the heart and humor of the Grinch and the Whos. — Genesis Canal, Membership Growth Specialist



'Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors'

Sink your teeth into a sexy new Dracula

I saw "Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors" at the Old Globe, and it was a total standout for me! This comedic spin on the classic Gothic tale plays on our pop culture knowledge (and fascination) with vampires. I felt like the production design and staging were really innovative, and the cast was nothing short of hilarious. George Krissa’s portrayal of Dracula had me and my friend dying the moment he stepped onstage in his little vest. It was the perfect play to cap off the spooky season. — Julianna Domingo, KPBS Midday Edition Producer



'Fat Ham'

Black, queer themed play ‘Fat Ham’ premieres at The Old Globe

I left the opening night of playwright James Ijames' "Fat Ham" almost speechless. From the intensely lovable, relatable main character, Juicy, to the masterful use of snippets of Shakespeare's original texts, and a seriously good karaoke and all-out dance party scene featuring Radiohead's "Creep," it was the best work of theater I'd seen in a long time — perhaps ever. — Julia Dixon Evans, Arts Reporter



Shakespeare at The Old Globe

I got to come within one play of seeing all of Shakespeare's work onstage, thanks to the Old Globe Theatre. First, I saw Barry Edelstein's stunning re-imagining of the Bard's "Henry VI" trilogy, which employed spectacular onstage projections and clever contemporary staging. The production was bold, timely and pulsing with energy. Then the Globe/USD MFA students staged "Henry VIII" with a fiery Queen Katherine. Now I only need to see "King John" to complete the canon, so it’s been a very exciting year for me! — Beth Accomando, Arts Reporter



WOW and Fringe festivals

I love San Diego International Fringe and La Jolla Playhouse's WOW festivals. Sometimes it feels like live theater has lost its edge, with productions playing it safe due to the high cost and a tendency to stick with true classics or familiar works. Fringe and WOW are all about experimentation and site-specific performances that can still be exciting, even when they fail.

Sanns Dixon Daniel Nodder performs in the one man physical comedy show, "Only Bones" at San Diego International Fringe Festival. March 8, 2023

This year, Fringe brought over from the New Zealand Fringe, "Only Bones," which was jaw-droppingly fun yet absolutely simple. It is just one actor who can't leave a small circle and can only use his body and vocal sounds (no words or dialogue) to create a 45-minute show. Daniel Nodder was phenomenal! It is so impressive to see someone do so much with so little. Fringe also served up another great show from Kata Pierce-Morgan at Les Girls, "No Regrets," her best yet. Plus, I was introduced to singer Connie Converse (who disappeared one day) through performer Hope Levy.

Courtesy of NCM Scenic, costume and exhibit designer David Israel Reynoso is shown in an undated photo, on-site at his immersive theater exhibition at the New Children's Museum.

David Israel Reynoso's "La Lucha," an immersive WOW-adjacent show inspired by Mexican wrestlers, was divine. — Beth Accomando, Arts Reporter