Love lives here: Share your heartfelt San Diego stories

By Marielena Castellanos / South Bay Engagement Producer
Published January 24, 2025 at 5:55 PM PST
Colored "Sweethearts" candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Company in Revere, Mass., on Jan. 14, 2009.
Charles Krupa
/
AP
Colored "Sweethearts" candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Company in Revere, Mass., on Jan. 14, 2009.

Valentine's Day is almost here, and we’re in the mood for love. Specifically, love stories. And more specifically, your stories. We want to hear your San Diego love stories in all their forms.

Did you meet your partner at a summer bonfire in Mission Bay? Or while cruising in National City? Or maybe you were with friends in Tijuana? Does your dog turn every hike up Cowles Mountain into a heartwarming adventure? Maybe your love story is about a lifelong BFF, a treasured family tradition, a song that feels like home or even the best plate of carne asada fries.

Love goes beyond romance — it's found in friendships, family bonds, favorite things and everyday moments.

When did this love begin? How did it happen? Is it a long lasting love, or was it a short moment in time?

Help spread love by sharing your story with us. Whether it’s written, captured in an image, recorded as audio or by calling or texting us at (619) 630-8516, we want to celebrate the many ways love has shaped your life right here in San Diego.

Arts & Culture HolidaysSeniorsSouth Bay
Marielena Castellanos
Marielena Castellanos is the South Bay engagement producer at KPBS. She expands the station’s community engagement and outreach efforts in that region to deepen KPBS News' connection with the South Bay communities.
