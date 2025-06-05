North Park Music Fest brings live music and art to 10 venues this Saturday

North Park Music Fest

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 7

Multiple venues, North Park

$25 in advance, $35 day of show

Free venues include: Creator Fair, Pure Pawsh and Bivouac Cider Works

MORE INFO

For the last three summers, the North Park Music Fest has packed dozens of musical acts into the uptown San Diego neighborhood known for its dining, nightlife, and arts and culture.

The North Park festival brings a format change for its fourth year, moving from a central location to 10 different venues across North Park, including both indoor and outdoor stages — plus an outdoor creator fair next to Verbatim Books.

More than 40 bands will perform throughout the festival, with dozens of artists and creatives — and interactive art-making projects — at the creator fair.

The new setup is partly logistical. The city of San Diego will soon begin installation of a shade structure in the Mini Park, temporarily halting event permits. But for North Park Main Street (NPMS), the organization that plans the festival, it's also a way of helping attendees see more of North Park — and helping out the businesses in the neighborhood.

"With this walkabout format, it brings more awareness to the many great shops, bars, restaurants and galleries in North Park as patrons are not in a fenced-off area," said Jim Sakrison, NPMS board member and one of the festival's organizers. "One of the visions of the festival has always been to activate venues in the neighborhood."

The 10 venues with stages this year are The Office Bar (21+), Seven Grand (21+), Queen Bee's (21+), U-31 (21+), Garden at Art Produce (all ages), St. Luke's (all ages), Pretzels & Pints (all ages), Pure Pawsh (all ages), Bivouac (all ages) and the Verbatim Books x Visual Art Supply Creator Fair (all ages).

For Sakrison and the organizers, the neighborhood is a natural fit for a music and arts festival. In future iterations, they hope to expand back to a two-day format, including even more acts at more indoor venues and more outdoor stages.

"North Park has a rich history of supporting the arts through its galleries, music venues and public murals. I think the diverse makeup of the community and the business owners' focus on promoting the arts has helped foster that creative energy and made it a place where artists continue to want to be a part of."

Courtesy of NPMF Parker Edison, host of the KPBS podcast Rap Diego, will curate a showcase of local hip-hop and rap at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, at U-31, part of the North Park Music Fest.

Verbatim Books x Visual Art Supply Creator Fair

At Ray St. and North Park Way, the street will be closed off for a free street fair connected to the festival but open to non-wristband holders. Supported by Verbatim Books and Visual Art Supply, it includes art-making activities like a Book Lab and interactive art installations, as well as a chance to meet and shop from local creatives.

Vendors include artists, zinemakers, arts organizations, booksellers and small presses, including ToshWerks, Books Thru Bars, Par La Mana Press, Burn All Books and more.

Courtesy of NPMF Musician Aly Rowell is shown in an undated photo. Rowell performs at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 7 at Art Produce, part of the North Park Music Fest.

Lineup highlights

My recommendations for don't-miss acts at this Saturday's festival:



12 p.m. at St. Luke's: Experimental harpist Tasha Smith Godinez

<a href="https://ennanga.bandcamp.com/album/a-new-day" data-cms-ai="0">A New Day by Tasha Smith Godinez, Ennanga Records</a>

2 p.m. at Bivouac Cider Works: Local bilingual singer-songwriter Julia Sage (free venue)

<a href="https://juliasage.bandcamp.com/track/la-llorona-de-san-diego-2" data-cms-ai="0">La Llorona de San Diego by Julia Sage</a>

2 p.m. at U-31: Rap Diego host Parker Edison's local hip-hop showcase

3 p.m. at St. Luke's: Local indie act In Mazes

4 p.m. at St. Luke's: Local act Topeka Clementine

<a href="https://topekaclementine.bandcamp.com/track/breakfast-for-one" data-cms-ai="0">Breakfast for One by Topeka Clementine</a>

4 p.m. at Pretzels & Pints: Longtime local singer-songwriter Shelbi Bennett (of The Midnight Pine)

<a href="https://alfredhowardwritessongswithfriends.bandcamp.com/track/peace" data-cms-ai="0">Peace by Shelbi Bennett</a>

5:40 p.m. at Art Produce: Local singer-songwriter Aly Rowell

6:45 p.m. at Art Produce: Local singer-songwriter (and guest on The Finest podcast ) Julianna Zachariou

<a href="https://juliannazachariou.bandcamp.com/track/church-st-revisited" data-cms-ai="0">church st. (Revisited) by Julianna Zachariou</a>

7:20 p.m. at Queen Bee's: Local rockers SUNBENDR

8:00 p.m. at Art Produce: John Doe (of X)

<a href="https://johndoex.bandcamp.com/album/fables-in-a-foreign-land" data-cms-ai="0">Fables in a Foreign Land by John Doe</a>

9:15 p.m. at The Office Bar: Local conscious hip-hop group The Neighborhood Kids