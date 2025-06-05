Give Now
Courtesy of North Park Music Fest
Local hip-hop group The Neighborhood Kids are among 40+ musical acts performing on Saturday, June 7, at the North Park Music Fest. Their show is at 9:15 p.m. at The Office Bar.

North Park Music Fest brings live music and art to 10 venues this Saturday

By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter/Host, The Finest
Published June 5, 2025 at 1:22 PM PDT

North Park Music Fest
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 7
Multiple venues, North Park
$25 in advance, $35 day of show
Free venues include: Creator Fair, Pure Pawsh and Bivouac Cider Works
MORE INFO

For the last three summers, the North Park Music Fest has packed dozens of musical acts into the uptown San Diego neighborhood known for its dining, nightlife, and arts and culture.

The North Park festival brings a format change for its fourth year, moving from a central location to 10 different venues across North Park, including both indoor and outdoor stages — plus an outdoor creator fair next to Verbatim Books.

More than 40 bands will perform throughout the festival, with dozens of artists and creatives — and interactive art-making projects — at the creator fair.

The new setup is partly logistical. The city of San Diego will soon begin installation of a shade structure in the Mini Park, temporarily halting event permits. But for North Park Main Street (NPMS), the organization that plans the festival, it's also a way of helping attendees see more of North Park — and helping out the businesses in the neighborhood.

"With this walkabout format, it brings more awareness to the many great shops, bars, restaurants and galleries in North Park as patrons are not in a fenced-off area," said Jim Sakrison, NPMS board member and one of the festival's organizers. "One of the visions of the festival has always been to activate venues in the neighborhood."

The 10 venues with stages this year are The Office Bar (21+), Seven Grand (21+), Queen Bee's (21+), U-31 (21+), Garden at Art Produce (all ages), St. Luke's (all ages), Pretzels & Pints (all ages), Pure Pawsh (all ages), Bivouac (all ages) and the Verbatim Books x Visual Art Supply Creator Fair (all ages).

For Sakrison and the organizers, the neighborhood is a natural fit for a music and arts festival. In future iterations, they hope to expand back to a two-day format, including even more acts at more indoor venues and more outdoor stages.

"North Park has a rich history of supporting the arts through its galleries, music venues and public murals. I think the diverse makeup of the community and the business owners' focus on promoting the arts has helped foster that creative energy and made it a place where artists continue to want to be a part of."

Parker Edison, host of the KPBS podcast Rap Diego, will curate a showcase of local hip-hop and rap
Courtesy of NPMF
Parker Edison, host of the KPBS podcast Rap Diego, will curate a showcase of local hip-hop and rap at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, at U-31, part of the North Park Music Fest.

Verbatim Books x Visual Art Supply Creator Fair

At Ray St. and North Park Way, the street will be closed off for a free street fair connected to the festival but open to non-wristband holders. Supported by Verbatim Books and Visual Art Supply, it includes art-making activities like a Book Lab and interactive art installations, as well as a chance to meet and shop from local creatives.

Vendors include artists, zinemakers, arts organizations, booksellers and small presses, including ToshWerks, Books Thru Bars, Par La Mana Press, Burn All Books and more.

Musician Aly Rowell is shown in an undated photo. Rowell performs at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 7 at Art Produce, part of the North Park Music Fest.
Courtesy of NPMF
Musician Aly Rowell is shown in an undated photo. Rowell performs at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 7 at Art Produce, part of the North Park Music Fest.

Lineup highlights 

My recommendations for don't-miss acts at this Saturday's festival:

  • 12 p.m. at St. Luke's: Experimental harpist Tasha Smith Godinez

  • 2 p.m. at Bivouac Cider Works: Local bilingual singer-songwriter Julia Sage (free venue)

  • 2 p.m. at U-31: Rap Diego host Parker Edison's local hip-hop showcase
Rap Diego Cover Art
Rap Diego

  • 3 p.m. at St. Luke's: Local indie act In Mazes

  • 4 p.m. at St. Luke's: Local act Topeka Clementine

  • 4 p.m. at Pretzels & Pints: Longtime local singer-songwriter Shelbi Bennett (of The Midnight Pine)

  • 5:40 p.m. at Art Produce: Local singer-songwriter Aly Rowell

  • 7:20 p.m. at Queen Bee's: Local rockers SUNBENDR

  • 8:00 p.m. at Art Produce: John Doe (of X)

  • 9:15 p.m. at The Office Bar: Local conscious hip-hop group The Neighborhood Kids

Arts & Culture MusicVisual ArtsBooks
Julia Dixon Evans
Julia Dixon Evans hosts KPBS’ arts and culture podcast, The Finest, writes the KPBS Arts newsletter, produces and edits the KPBS/Arts Calendar and works with the KPBS team to cover San Diego's diverse arts scene.
