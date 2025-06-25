Where to celebrate the Fourth of July in San Diego County

As our nation celebrates its 249th year, San Diego County will light up the Fourth of July, with celebrations that stretch from the beaches to state parks. While fireworks often take center stage, Independence Day events go far beyond the pyrotechnics.

Whether you're looking for a big crowd and a dazzling fireworks display, a parade or a quieter spot to enjoy the evening, there’s likely something happening nearby. Many events are free and open to the public, though some may require advance tickets or parking reservations.

KPBS rounded up Fourth of July celebrations happening throughout the county, with details on where to go, what to bring and how to make the most of the holiday. Check out what’s happening in your neck of the woods below.