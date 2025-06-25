Where to celebrate the Fourth of July in San Diego County
As our nation celebrates its 249th year, San Diego County will light up the Fourth of July, with celebrations that stretch from the beaches to state parks. While fireworks often take center stage, Independence Day events go far beyond the pyrotechnics.
Whether you're looking for a big crowd and a dazzling fireworks display, a parade or a quieter spot to enjoy the evening, there’s likely something happening nearby. Many events are free and open to the public, though some may require advance tickets or parking reservations.
KPBS rounded up Fourth of July celebrations happening throughout the county, with details on where to go, what to bring and how to make the most of the holiday. Check out what’s happening in your neck of the woods below.
Port of San Diego Big Bay Boom
Friday, July 4, 2025 from 9 PM to 10 PM
970 North Harbor Drive
Free
4th of July Run and Ride
Friday, July 4, 2025 at 8 AM
TBD- undisclosed location
varies based on event
Scripps Mesa Fireworks
Thursday, July 3, 2025 from 9 PM to 9:20 PM
9230 Gold Coast Drive
Free
Fireworks Spectacular at San Diego County Fair
Friday, July 4, 2025 at 9 PM
Del Mar Fairgrounds
$0 - $33.60
'Almost Nakey Freedom Fest' 2025
Saturday, July 5, 2025 from 2 PM to 10 PM
Beach House
$55 - $225
4th of July BBQ Dinner & Fireworks Viewing
Friday, July 4, 2025 from 7 PM to 9:30 PM
Maritime Museum of San Diego
$40 - $60
San Diego Padres vs. Texas Rangers, July 4 - 6
Saturday, July 5, 2025 at 6:40 PM
Ongoing until July 6, 2025
PETCO Park
Up to $100+
The Spirit of the Fourth
Friday, July 4, 2025 from 9 AM to 9 PM
Rancho Bernardo High School
Free besides a donation of $10 or $20 for the fireworks show
San Diego Padres vs. Texas Rangers, July 4 - 6
Sunday, July 6, 2025 at 6:10 PM
PETCO Park
Up to $100+
El Cajon 4th of July Fireworks
Friday, July 4, 2025 from 3 PM to 9:30 PM
Kennedy Park
Free