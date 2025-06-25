Give Now
Arts & Culture

Where to celebrate the Fourth of July in San Diego County

By Leslie Gonzalez / Web Producer
Published June 25, 2025 at 2:01 PM PDT
A photo shows 4th of July fireworks in downtown San Diego, July 4, 2017.
Christopher Maue Photography
A photo shows 4th of July fireworks in downtown San Diego, July 4, 2017.

As our nation celebrates its 249th year, San Diego County will light up the Fourth of July, with celebrations that stretch from the beaches to state parks. While fireworks often take center stage, Independence Day events go far beyond the pyrotechnics.

Whether you're looking for a big crowd and a dazzling fireworks display, a parade or a quieter spot to enjoy the evening, there’s likely something happening nearby. Many events are free and open to the public, though some may require advance tickets or parking reservations.

KPBS rounded up Fourth of July celebrations happening throughout the county, with details on where to go, what to bring and how to make the most of the holiday. Check out what’s happening in your neck of the woods below.

Fourth of July Events
Fireworks explode over San Diego Bay as part of the Big Bay Boom Independence Day Celebration on July 04, 2021 in San Diego, California.

Port of San Diego Big Bay Boom

Friday, July 4, 2025 from 9 PM to 10 PM
970 North Harbor Drive
Free
4th of July Run and Ride

4th of July Run and Ride

Friday, July 4, 2025 at 8 AM
TBD- undisclosed location
varies based on event
Scripps Mesa Fireworks

Scripps Mesa Fireworks

Thursday, July 3, 2025 from 9 PM to 9:20 PM
9230 Gold Coast Drive
Free
Fireworks Spectacular at San Diego County Fair

Fireworks Spectacular at San Diego County Fair

Friday, July 4, 2025 at 9 PM
Del Mar Fairgrounds
$0 - $33.60
'Almost Nakey Freedom Fest' 2025

'Almost Nakey Freedom Fest' 2025

Saturday, July 5, 2025 from 2 PM to 10 PM
Beach House
$55 - $225
4th of July BBQ Dinner & Fireworks Viewing

4th of July BBQ Dinner & Fireworks Viewing

Friday, July 4, 2025 from 7 PM to 9:30 PM
Maritime Museum of San Diego
$40 - $60
SAN DIEGO, CA - APRIL 14: General View of the ballaprk as the San Diego Padres face against the Atlanta Braves on April 14, 2022 during Opening Day at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images) ***Local Caption***

San Diego Padres vs. Texas Rangers, July 4 - 6

Saturday, July 5, 2025 at 6:40 PM
Ongoing until July 6, 2025
PETCO Park
Up to $100+
The Spirit of the Fourth

The Spirit of the Fourth

Friday, July 4, 2025 from 9 AM to 9 PM
Rancho Bernardo High School
Free besides a donation of $10 or $20 for the fireworks show
SAN DIEGO, CA - APRIL 14: General View of the ballaprk as the San Diego Padres face against the Atlanta Braves on April 14, 2022 during Opening Day at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images) ***Local Caption***

San Diego Padres vs. Texas Rangers, July 4 - 6

Sunday, July 6, 2025 at 6:10 PM
PETCO Park
Up to $100+
El Cajon 4th of July Fireworks

El Cajon 4th of July Fireworks

Friday, July 4, 2025 from 3 PM to 9:30 PM
Kennedy Park
Free

Leslie Gonzalez
I respect writing as an art of expression. It's my job to execute well-written stories that reflect artistic expression and mirror my core values, which are to clearly and succinctly convey, educate, and entertain my readers with breaking local news and worldly affairs.
