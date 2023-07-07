Give Now
Border & Immigration

Tijuana baseball team headed to the Little League World Series

By Gustavo Solis / Investigative Border Reporter
Published July 7, 2023 at 4:39 PM PDT
After practice coaches and players front the Tijuana Little League all-star team talk about the Mexican National Little League tournament coming up, and how they hope to win and represent their country in the Little League World Series, Tijuana, June 15, 2023.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
After practice coaches and players front the Tijuana Little League all-star team talk about the Mexican National Little League tournament coming up and how they hope to win and represent their country in the Little League World Series, Tijuana, June 15, 2023.

Tijuana’s little league all-star baseball team won the Mexican national tournament on Friday and will represent Mexico in this year’s Little League World Series.

In August, the 10- and 11-year-olds will compete against the world’s best in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. This is the first time the Tijuana little leaguers have made the World Series since 2013.

KPBS profiled the team in late June, right before they went to the national tournament. Some of the kids have been playing together since they were 3 years old.

A little boy plays in front of a mural at the Tijuana Municipal little league fields dedicated to Adrian Gonzalez who used to play on those fields, Tijuana, June 15, 2023.
Border & Immigration
RELATED: Tijuana baseball team hopes to take a swing at Little League World Series
Gustavo Solis

“They are like brothers,” said coach Francisco Fimbres in June.

Fimbres coached the 2013 team that lost in the semi-finals of the Little League World Series to Japan.

Going back would give him a second chance at the title.

“It would be amazing to go,” he said. “So why not try to get what we missed out on in 2013?”

The Tijuana program regularly produces quality baseball players. Alumni include Alejandro Kirk of the Toronto Blue Jays, Jonathan Aranda of the Tampa Bay Rays, and San Diego Padres legend Adrian Gonzalez. One of the little league fields is named after Gonzalez.

Gustavo Solis
Gustavo became the Investigative Border Reporter at KPBS in 2021. He was born in Mexico City, grew up in San Diego and has two passports to prove it. He graduated from Columbia University’s School of Journalism in 2013 and has worked in New York City, Miami, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, and San Diego. In 2018 he was part of a team of reporters who shared a Pulitzer Prize for explanatory journalism. When he’s not working - and even sometimes when he should be - Gustavo is surfing on both sides of the border.
See stories by Gustavo Solis
