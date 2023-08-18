Give Now
Tijuana officials implore residents to stay safe as Hilary approaches

By Gustavo Solis / Investigative Border Reporter
Published August 18, 2023 at 1:43 PM PDT
A photo of illegally constructed homes on a hillside in a Tijuana neighborhood.
Charlotte Radulovich
/
KPBS
An undated photo of illegally constructed homes on a hillside in a Tijuana neighborhood. This type of construction is vulnerable to flash flooding and landslides during periods of heavy rain.

Tijuana officials are asking residents to stay indoors and avoid all non-essential travel as Hurricane Hilary continues to track toward the Baja peninsula.

The local government declared a state of pre-alert during a special session Thursday.

Miguel Angel Bujanda Ruiz, Tijuana’s Secretary of Government, asked Tijuana residents to take the storm seriously during the special session.

This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Hilary off the Pacific coast of Mexico.
RELATED: Winter rains may have prepared San Diegans for Hurricane Hilary
Melissa Mae

“Please listen to the warnings,” he said in Spanish.

The declaration means all municipal resources, including first responders, will work throughout the weekend to respond to any emergencies. Also, five temporary shelters have been made available for people impacted by the storm.

Hilary is now a Category 4 hurricane but is forecasted to downgrade to a tropical storm by the time it hits the San Diego/Tijuana border region. But it is still expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain.

Because of Tijuana’s crumbling infrastructure, even a mild storm can trigger deadly flash floods in some neighborhoods. A tropical storm could be catastrophic for the city of 2.2 million.

Keeping nonessential vehicles off the roads will prevent flash flood victims while also keeping major thoroughfares clear for first responders, officials said.

Landslides are also a major concern. There are currently 12 active landslides in Tijuana. Officials said all of them are at immediate risk of collapse during and after the storm.

“The entire government is prepared for whatever comes our way,” Bujanda Ruiz said.

Gustavo Solis
Gustavo became the Investigative Border Reporter at KPBS in 2021. He was born in Mexico City, grew up in San Diego and has two passports to prove it. He graduated from Columbia University’s School of Journalism in 2013 and has worked in New York City, Miami, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, and San Diego. In 2018 he was part of a team of reporters who shared a Pulitzer Prize for explanatory journalism. When he’s not working - and even sometimes when he should be - Gustavo is surfing on both sides of the border.
