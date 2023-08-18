Tijuana officials implore residents to stay safe as Hilary approaches

Tijuana officials are asking residents to stay indoors and avoid all non-essential travel as Hurricane Hilary continues to track toward the Baja peninsula.

The local government declared a state of pre-alert during a special session Thursday.

Miguel Angel Bujanda Ruiz, Tijuana’s Secretary of Government, asked Tijuana residents to take the storm seriously during the special session.

“Please listen to the warnings,” he said in Spanish.

The declaration means all municipal resources, including first responders, will work throughout the weekend to respond to any emergencies. Also, five temporary shelters have been made available for people impacted by the storm.

Hilary is now a Category 4 hurricane but is forecasted to downgrade to a tropical storm by the time it hits the San Diego/Tijuana border region. But it is still expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain.

Because of Tijuana’s crumbling infrastructure, even a mild storm can trigger deadly flash floods in some neighborhoods. A tropical storm could be catastrophic for the city of 2.2 million.

Keeping nonessential vehicles off the roads will prevent flash flood victims while also keeping major thoroughfares clear for first responders, officials said.

Landslides are also a major concern. There are currently 12 active landslides in Tijuana. Officials said all of them are at immediate risk of collapse during and after the storm.

“The entire government is prepared for whatever comes our way,” Bujanda Ruiz said.