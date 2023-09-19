Customs and Border Protection holding hundreds of migrants unsheltered near Jacumba Hot Springs

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are driving groups of migrants 70 miles east of San Diego to wait for their asylum claims to be processed off a dirt road in the desert near Jacumba Hot Springs, according to the mutual aid group Border Kindness.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Migrants dropped off and told to wait in the desert near Jacumba in far East Couty are forced to create shelter from the harsh sun out of the brush.



The Sunrise Powerlink’s massive overhead power lines buzzed overhead as two Kurdish migrants sheltered under the desert’s chaparral brush.

“You don't have anything to help you,” said Victoria Vazquez, a water drop route leader with Border Kindness. “There’s absolutely nothing.”

The group has been providing food, water and clothing to migrants here in the desert since Saturday morning,

“We’ve brought over, I want to say, a thousand sandwiches, a thousand water bottles,” she said.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS The group Border Kindness gives out food, water and clothes to the migrants forced to wait in the desert near Jacumba in the far East County on Sept. 19, 2023.



In addition to Kurdish migrants, there are Chinese, Cuban, Colombian, Brazilian and Russian asylum-seekers waiting in the desert for days.

Vazquez said the migrants were dropped off with nothing and left to create their own shelter. The daytime temperatures here hover around 90 degrees, dipping to the low 50s overnight.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Migrants create shelter out of brush, September 19, 2023.

Brazilian migrant Adrian Garcia Fejeda said he hoped to meet up with his wife in New York and find work.

Six friends from Cuba want to go to Chicago.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Six friends from Cuba all wait together in for their asylum claims to be processed in the desert near Jacumba in far East County on Sept. 19, 2023.

At around noon, a CBP officer picked up about a dozen of the migrants, including women and children who said they had been waiting for about a day, and six men who had been there since Sunday.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Wristbands show the day that migrants are dropped off in the desert near Jacumba in far East County.



“A lot of the people are being stranded here for days — we’ve had people that are here since Sunday,” Vazquez said. “So it is a dire situation when it comes down to people dumped out in the middle of the desert and being left alone, and being stranded and really no other help besides regular people.”

Customs and Border Patrol did not respond to an interview request.