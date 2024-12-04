As veterans risk deportation, advocates push for protections

There are now more than 40,000 foreign nationals serving in the U.S. Military. And those who don’t become American citizens are just one mistake away from being deported.

It happens more often than most realize, according to Robert Vivar, an advocate with the Tijuana-based United U.S. Deported Veterans Resource Center. Dozens of veterans have faced deportation in recent years, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“The deportation of veterans is worldwide,” he said. “We have deported veterans in over 40 countries around the world.”

Vivar’s group is trying to persuade conservative lawmakers to support a federal bill that would make it easier for foreign nationals to become U.S. citizens during their military service.

HR 4569, known as the Veterans Service and Recognition Act , was introduced last year. It hasn’t made it out of committee and so far only two House Republicans have joined over 50 Democrats in supporting the bill.

To help gain Republican support, Vivar is enlisting conservative San Diegans. People like Col. Robert Blessing, a retired Army Chaplain who doesn’t consider himself "woke."

"This is outrageous," Blessing said. “They fought for us, they swore to defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic, they get in trouble, and we kick them out? I haven’t found anybody that says that’s a good idea.”

Most veterans are deported after committing offenses like drunk driving, drug possession, having an unregistered firearm or domestic violence, Vivar said.

In addition to the usual punishment of a fine or time in prison, foreign nationals also face deportation. Something Vivar described as, “a double punishment for the same mistake.”

Foreign national soldiers are eligible for citizenship while serving. But the process can be cumbersome and many don’t finish it or forget about it during what are often tense deployments.

As an Army officer who was deployed to Iraq, Blessing understands why filling out paperwork isn’t always a top priority.

“Because they don’t have the time,” he said. “Normal cycle for an infantry guy is you get up in the morning, you eat, you get briefed, you go out, you come back, you brief, you eat, you go to sleep. And that just keeps going cycle after cycle.”

Among other things, the Veterans Service and Recognition Act, would streamline the naturalization process to ensure it is completed during basic training. Blessing called it "a no-brainer."

It would also create a committee to review cases of deported veterans to see if they should be allowed back into the country.

If passed, the legislation would be a boost to recruitment and military readiness, said David Korinek, who served as a chaplain for the California National Guard. He pointed to the 40,000 foreign nationals currently serving in the armed forces to underscore his point.

“That’s a need that this country is going to continue to have going forward,” he said. “So, at some point in time, it also becomes a national security issue. Do you want to be able to continue to recruit these people?”

Immigrant soldiers are also valuable for their language skills and lived experiences in foreign countries. according to Andy Waters, a retired U.S. Navy veteran.

“I worked alongside those guys and gals,” he said. “I know they were willing to give the last full measure, they were willing to give their lives for the country if they needed to.”

Their language and cultural competency skills are particularly helpful, he added.

The group plans to reach out directly to Republican representatives and ask for support.

“If we support our veterans, it’s not enough to say ‘thank you for your service,’” Vivar said.

