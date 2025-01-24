CA Attorney General Rob Bonta addresses immigrant community concerns

State Attorney General Rob Bonta on Friday met with immigrant rights groups and elected officials in San Diego to discuss his office's efforts to protect California's immigrant communities.

The meeting was the fifth and final regional meeting throughout the state where Bonta shared resources to let immigrants know their rights under the law. These resources, available in multiple languages, can be found at oag.ca.gov/immigrant/resources.

"We've been preparing for this day for months — hearing concerns through these regional convenings and issuing guidance for immigrants, local law enforcement, prosecutors, school officials and public institutions, all in anticipation of the president attempting to see through his destructive immigration agenda," Bonta said. "I'm disappointed but not surprised by the President's executive orders.

"But I want to be clear that California will not waiver in its commitment to upholding the rights and protections of all of our residents, including the nearly 11 million immigrants who call this state home. We hear your concerns, and we will continue to use the full force of the law and tools of this office to stand up for you."

The wide-ranging protections include the right to emergency medical care, the right to apply for secure housing without sharing immigration status, right to an attorney and that local and state law enforcement cannot ask for your immigration status, share your personal information or assist Immigrations and Customs Enforcement with immigration enforcement, "with very limited exceptions."

Additionally, Bonta's office backed students' rights as well, allowing anyone to receive an education regardless of immigration status.

Finally, the attorney general warned of several scams targeting immigrants, advising them not to give money or personal information to anyone calling, texting or emailing you, as "no federal or state agency, including USCIS, will ever ask for your personal information or payment over the phone, by email or text."

"If you need help applying for immigration relief, be careful who you hire," a statement from Bonta's office read. "Watch out for immigration scams that can cost you thousands of dollars and/or harm your immigration status."

Free legal aid organizations can be found at lawhelpca.org.

If you believe your rights have been violated, report it to the California Department of Justice at oag.ca.gov/report. If you believe you were subject to discrimination, harassment or retaliation, report it to the California Civil Rights Department at calcivilrights.ca.gov/complaintprocess/.