Local faith leaders turn to Escondido Police for clarity during federal immigration operations

Some North County pastors said their congregations are becoming nervous and fearful about immigration enforcement. Tuesday, they turned to police for guidance on how to respond to members of their congregation sharing their concerns.

The faith leaders meet with captains of the Escondido police department monthly. This month's top concern: immigration and the federal enforcement operations happening throughout different communities.

Some pastors reported a drop in church attendance last Sunday.

"With all the stuff that's going on in our country, in our nation ... some of the congregations are feeling ... the stress ... the fear from what's happened with immigration. Some of the pastors really seen that come to play this Sunday with some people missing from church. They didn't want to go because of the fear or misinformation that is out there," said Agner Medrano, the pastor of Victory Outreach Church.

Medrano, along with the faith leaders in attendance, wanted clarification from the Escondido Police department on their role and how to respond to their communities.

"The police have made it very clear that they are following what California law and they are not working with immigration here in Escondido," said Escondido council member Joe Garcia. "They cannot speak for other law enforcement agencies, but certainly here in Escondido, that's what's going on."

Garcia said the city and police department will be issuing a statement to set the record clear on their role during federal immigration enforcement.

The police captains said they have no control or notification of federal operations happening in their communities.

But the biggest takeaway from the meeting was city leaders and police officers offering themselves to these faith leaders, to speak directly to their congregations about what their roles are and offer some reassurance and resources.

This is also an effort to help stop the spread of misinformation that often moves quickly on social media.