CalFresh emergency allotments are ending Wednesday

As the COVID-19 emergency declarations end, so do extra emergency funds that were provided to those receiving CalFresh food benefits. The allotments end Feb. 28 — this is especially worrying for San Diego seniors.

Shelly Parks of the San Diego Food Bank said low-income seniors can be faced with tough choices.

“Do you fill your prescription or do you eat for the day?” she said. “Some seniors (are) cutting prescription pills in half against doctors orders, but just to make the prescription last a little bit longer. Especially if they have something that is high cost that isn’t covered.”

The Food Bank hosts 74 Senior Food Program food distributions around the county, specifically for those 60 and over with an income at or below 135% of the federal poverty line.

On Friday, one of those programs served 2,000 people in Chula Vista, including Robin Moreno, who has been getting the CalFresh emergency allotment.

“I started out the day trying to figure out what I was going to do for the groceries and now I know what I’m doing,” Moreno said.

She and other participants received 40-pound food boxes packed with canned and dry goods, some fresh fruit and staple items to help them get through the month.

“If you’re a senior, your social security income doesn’t go up when inflation goes up. They have the same amount to live on,” Parks said. “Our rents are crazy expensive here in California, especially in San Diego. Food prices are high. Gas prices are high. So services like the Food Bank’s food distributions really wrap around those seniors.”

While the emergency allotments are ending now, Parks said the Food Bank expects increased demands to come weeks later.

“We expect to see the real surge in need in April because people are getting that money in their EBT card, able to spend it at the grocery store through March, but come April, we know that money’s not going to be there,” Parks said.