Average San Diego County gas price records largest decrease since March 21

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since March 21 Thursday, dropping 1 cent to $4.926, one day after decreasing four-tenths of a cent.

The average price is nine-tenths of a cent less than one week ago and 83.3 cents lower than one year ago but 3.4 cents more than one month ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.509 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, including four-tenths of a cent Wednesday.

The national average price rose two-tenths of a cent to $3.686, its 23rd consecutive increase. It has risen 25.1 cents over the past 23 days, including eight-tenths of a cent of a cent Wednesday.

The national average price is 4.1 cents more than one week ago and 24.3 cents higher than one month ago, but 42.8 cents less the one year ago. It has dropped $1.33 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

