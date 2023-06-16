San Diego County unemployment rises to 3.5%

San Diego County's unemployment rate increased to 3.5% in May, up from 3.3% in April, according to figures released Friday by California's Employment Development Department.

May's unemployment rate was higher than May 2022's rate of 2.9%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.5% for California and 3.4% for the nation during the same period.

According to the EDD, from April 2023 through May 2023, nonfarm employment increased by 4,900 from 1,572,200 to 1,577,100. In addition, agricultural employment added 200 jobs.

Private education and health services led all industries in month-over-month employment growth, with an addition of 2,300 jobs — 2,000 of which were in health care and social assistance.

Government payrolls expanded by 1,000 in May, with 500 jobs in local government. Professional and business services reported an employment increase of 900 over the month, two-thirds of which was in professional, scientific and technical services.

Manufacturing reported the largest industry sector job decline, with a loss of 1,000 jobs month-over-month.

From May 2022 through May 2023, nonfarm employment increased by 42,500 — up 2.8% — as agricultural employment declined by 100 jobs.

Private education and health services reported the largest job advance over the year, with an addition of 13,800 jobs, 96% of which were in health care and social assistance.

The number of jobs in leisure and hospitality increased by 12,300, divided between accommodation and food services — up 6,400 — and arts, entertainment and recreation, up 5,900.

Other industries to post year-over-year job increases were government, with 5,100 jobs; other services, with 4,100; professional and business services, with 3,400; and construction, with 2,300.

Employment remained unchanged in mining and logging, information and financial activities, and manufacturing lost 500 jobs over the year.