Report: Impact of tourism in San Diego totaled $22.7B in 2022

Tourism in San Diego supports nearly 214,000 jobs across dozens of industries and brought in $22.7 billion in business to the city in 2022, a report released Wednesday by the San Diego Tourism Authority found.

According to the findings, $13.6 billion of direct visitor spending was generated last year by 28.8 million visitors to San Diego. The combined "indirect and induced impacts" of tourism amounted to an additional $9.1 billion.

Local leaders gathered Wednesday outside the San Diego Zoo to declare the first official day of summer and tourism season and to preview some of the best attractions this year.

"Our local tourism attractions, restaurants, sports and arts provide more than just vibrant entertainment and lifelong memories," said Julie Coker, president and CEO of the San Diego Tourism Authority. "San Diego's $22 billion tourism industry is a powerhouse of the regional economy, creator of good jobs, and direct contributor to investments that benefit the daily lives of San Diegans."

The impact of tourism on the local economy eased the tax burdens by around $1,000 per household in the city, officials said. Last year, the regional tourism industry generated more than $1 billion in tax revenues across San Diego County, including $360 million in Transient Occupancy Tax — essentially a hotel tax.

"When residents and visitors explore the binational region, stay overnight, and enjoy all the great things San Diego County has to offer like the Zoo or a game at Petco Park to see my Padres — the quality of life improves for all San Diegans," said Chairwoman Nora Vargas of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

On top of obvious tourism-related businesses, people visiting the region generate $4.24 billion in demand for businesses not directly linked to tourism, the report found.

"This industry helps pay the bills at City Hall through the room night tax — money that goes directly toward helping pay for police, fire, parks and recreation, and libraries, as well as supporting our world-class arts and culture amenities," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "In short, tourists help fund the very things that make San Diego a better place for everyone."

At the Wednesday news conference, a parade of more than two dozen tourism industry characters — including Sesame Street characters from Sesame Place and the Padres' Friar — unfurled a "Welcome to Summer in San Diego" banner.

"We're proud to be an active member of the local community, an employer of thousands of residents, and a key contributor to the San Diego region's second largest industry," said Paul Baribault, president and CEO of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. "With summer officially here, the San Diego Zoo and San Diego Zoo Safari Park are ready to welcome members, neighbors and visitors to enjoy all we have to offer."

