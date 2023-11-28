Mayor Gloria announces funding recommendations for 5 housing projects

Mayor Todd Gloria Tuesday announced that five affordable housing projects have been recommended to receive a total of $15.4 million in city funding under an initiative that provides gap-funding assistance to speed construction.

The projects that would be funded under the Bridge to Home initiative would create a total of 400 new affordable homes in five different City Council districts. Of the 400 homes, 96 would be set aside as permanent supportive housing for San Diegans experiencing homelessness.

"With our innovative Bridge to Home program, the city is investing directly in affordable housing projects to address homelessness and provide homes that low-income individuals, families and seniors can afford," Gloria said. "Through three rounds of Bridge to Home funding, we're helping build more than 1,300 affordable homes in neighborhoods all across the city, from Rancho Bernardo to San Ysidro."

In August, Gloria announced the availability of up to $20 million for Round 3 of Bridge to Home, which was launched in 2021 as part of a strategy to spur creation of more affordable homes across the city.

The following new projects have been recommended for funding:

Hillcrest Hall . CRP Affordable Housing and Community Development proposes 97 affordable homes for families plus one manager's unit in Hillcrest with 10 of the homes with supportive services. Award recommendation is $3.175 million.

Humble Heart . Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation proposes 72 affordable homes for families plus one manager's unit in City Heights, with 33 of the homes coming with supportive services. Award recommendation is $1.23 million.

Palm City Transit Village . National CORE proposes 78 affordable homes for families plus one manager's unit in the Palm City/Nestor area with 24 of the homes with supportive services. Award recommendation is $6.23 million.

Rose Creek Village . National CORE proposes 59 affordable single- room occupancy homes plus one manager's unit in Pacific Beach, 18 of which would come with supportive services. Award recommendation is $4 million.

Terrasini Senior Apartment. Chelsea Investment Corporation proposes 94 affordable homes for seniors plus one manager's unit in Clairemont, 11 of which would come with supportive services. Award recommendation is $825,000.

According to Gloria's office, the total investment through the first two rounds of Bridge to Home has helped fund 937 affordable homes throughout the city, including 272 homes with attached supportive services for people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless.

"The success of this funding program has increased not only the money available to developers, but also built developer capacity and brought new affordable housing developers to San Diego," said Christina Bibler, director of the Economic Development Department, which administers Bridge to Home. "We are increasing the supply of affordable homes in the construction pipeline through all means possible."

The EDD funds the Bridge to Home initiative through the combination of several funding sources: former redevelopment housing funds, federal funds and state Permanent Local Housing Allocation funds.