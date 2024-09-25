Venues unveiled for 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, including Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego

Snapdragon Stadium will be among 14 venues across the U.S. and Canada hosting the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup soccer tournament, organizers announced Wednesday.

The tournament — a major precursor to the 2026 FIFA World Cup — will be held next June 14 to July 6 and feature 16 men's national teams.

Along with Snapdragon — home to the San Diego FC men's soccer team and San Diego Wave women's soccer team — Southern California venues for the 18th edition of the Concacaf tournament will be SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, the latter home to the L.A. Galaxy.

Miami-based Concacaf — the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football — will hold the draw for the 2025 tournament on April 10, 2025, with further details expected at a future date.

Mexico is the tourney's reigning champion after beating Panama 1-0 in the 2023 final at SoFi Stadium. Mexico owns a record nine men's Gold Cup titles, followed by the U.S. with seven and Canada with one.

"The Concacaf Gold Cup is our flagship event for men's national teams and the 2025 edition is certain to be a highly competitive tournament that delivers on and off the pitch for the competing teams and their fans," Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani said in a statement.

"As the last official centralized tournament in our region before the FIFA World Cup 2026, this Gold Cup will provide all participating federations with a great challenge and will be critical to their preparations for World Cup qualification and for participation in the FIFA World Cup itself."

Los Angeles will host eight matches during the 2026 World Cup. Those L.A. matches will take place between June 15 and July 10 of 2026.

Besides the three Southern California stadiums, venues for the Concacaf tournament will be: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas; PayPal Park in San Jose; Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara; State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona; AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas; NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas; Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas; U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis; CITYPARK in St. Louis; and BC Place in Vancouver, Canada.