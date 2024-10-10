Hotel workers at Hilton San Diego Bayfront approve contract, ending strike

After more than a month on strike, hotel workers at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront have ratified a new contract. They’ll return to work on Friday.

Housekeepers, cooks, servers and other workers began the strike on Labor Day weekend .

“The experience of watching workers being willing to forgo pay for 38 days — and these are workers who are already living on the cusp of being evicted — seeing their courage with such adversity against a very powerful corporation just really inspired me,” said Brigette Browning, president of UNITE HERE Local 30.

Supporters donated nearly $30,000 to a fund for the striking workers.

Browning said the new contract includes significant wage, pension and healthcare fund increases. It also has improved workload, gratuity, paid time off and holiday policies.

The union declined to share specific wage increase numbers, citing a nondisclosure agreement.

During the strike, workers had the support of the San Diego City Council , with some members joining them at the picket line. A health care workers union pulled its convention from the hotel in solidarity.

“I think that really helped people feel like they could win, because they had so much support from sometimes very important people in our community,” Browning said.

UNITE HERE Local 30 represents thousands of hotel, food service and gaming workers in San Diego. Workers at the Hotel Del Coronado — which is also owned by Hilton — recently voted to authorize a strike if necessary. Their contract expires at the end of the month.

Browning said the new contract with the Hilton Bayfront gives the union “a clear path for negotiations” at the Hotel Del.

“In a matter of months, the Bayfront settlement could impact thousands of hotel workers across the region,” Browning said. “I think that’s very, very exciting.”

Hilton management did not respond to a request for comment.