Del Mar Fairgrounds seeks public input on its future

The Del Mar Fairgrounds has been a gathering space for mass events for decades.

Besides longstanding events such as the San Diego County Fair and Del Mar Thoroughbred Club races, the site has hosted many concerts and public trade shows.

While large-scale events will continue on the site, the Fairgrounds are looking for change in other areas.

California’s 22nd District Agricultural Association (22nd DAA), which owns the fairgrounds, is developing a new master site plan to shape the future of the area. Now it is looking for public input.

“We’ve been here for 90 years<" said Tristan Hallman, 22nd ADD spokesperson. "We're looking at the next 100 and saying, ‘What does this property need to look like? What kinds of things need to be here? What will make it sustainable for generations to come?’”

The organization is putting questions like those to the public through a series of meetings it is calling the “Fairgrounds 2050 Open Houses.”

Those meetings will take place across the county through mid-November, giving the public a chance to rank priorities for the site.

Some of those priorities include transportation and access to the facilities, encouraging tourism and generating revenue and protecting the natural environment of the area, Hallman said.

Overall, the master site plan will shape the future of the Del Mar Fairgrounds and Racetrack, the Del Mar Horsepark and the Surf & Turf Recreation Center.

While nothing is set in stone, Hallman said that ideas are already being discussed.

“We're talking to the city of Del Mar about affordable housing," he said. "We're hopeful we're going to have a special events rail platform here very soon."

The forums are free to attend. Click here to sign up.