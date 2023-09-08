Give Now
Education

Documentary says literacy is a civil right

By M.G. Perez / Education Reporter
Contributors: Carlos Castillo / Video Journalist
Published September 8, 2023 at 12:08 PM PDT
A young child does a literacy worksheet on a tablet in this screenshot from the new documentary "The Right to Read" which focuses on the low literacy rates and solutions for California students.
Utah Film Center
A new documentary titled "The Right to Read" focuses on low literacy rates and solutions.

Education advocates say there is a literacy crisis that is especially impacting children of color. It is a subject of a recent documentary titled The Right to Read, which says reading is a matter of civil rights.

The community is invited to a free screening of the documentary his weekend in Southeast San Diego.

A report from the U.S. Department of Education says 42% of California fourth graders are reading below a basic level. That increases to 54% for Hispanic students and 62% for Black students.

Rhianna Basore holds up two children's books in San Diego on Sept. 7, 2023. Basore is the director of operations and outreach for the Diamond Educational Excellence Partnership.
M.G. Perez
/
KPBS
Rhianna Basore is the Director of Operations and Outreach for the Diamond Educational Excellence Partnership. She displays some of the free books offered to families to improve literacy, San Diego, Calif., September 7, 2023.

“Literacy can be anything from looking at pictures and interpreting them (to) singing, rhymes, and communicating one-to-one. That all contributes to the foundation of literacy," said Debbie Taylor, Youth Services Librarian at the Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library, where the documentary will be shown.

The screening is being hosted by Diamond Educational Excellence Partnership, a nonprofit organization best known by the acronym D.E.E.P.

D.E.E.P.'s resources include free literacy tutors and academic enrichment workshops for families who live in the diamond neighborhoods of Southeast San Diego. Those communities include Webster, Encanto, Lincoln Park, and Chollas View among others. Their placement on a map resembles a "diamond."

"We have the tools and we can prove that they work. We just have to disseminate them as much as possible to the people that need them the most," said Rhianna Basore, D.E.E.P.'s director of operations and outreach.

D.E.E.P. also provides free books to families with children preparing for kindergarten. One of the programs offers guidelines and support for pre-K children to read 1,000 books before completing their first year of school.

Violet Gonzalez reads with her daughter Sabrina at the Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library, Thursday, San Diego on Sept. 7, 2023.
M.G. Perez
/
KPBS
Violet Gonzalez reads with her daughter Sabrina at the Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library, Thursday, San Diego on Sept. 7, 2023.

Literacy can begin well before kindergarten.

Violet Gonzalez and her young daughter, Sabrina, enjoy reading together at the library. Although Sabrina is only 19 months old, there are plenty of opportunities for learning.

"The Right to Read" was executive produced by LeVar Burton, the longtime host of the PBS program "Reading Rainbow."

The documentary will be shown at 1 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at the Valencia Park/Malcolm X Library at 5148 Market St., San Diego, CA 92114.

There will be a community panel discussion following the screening and free snacks will be provided.

The Right to Read Trailer from ROCO Films on Vimeo.

M.G. Perez
As a former special education teacher, I look forward to connecting with you and reporting on stories that often go underreported in education. #WeAreBetterTogether
See stories by M.G. Perez
More News