Autism Awareness Month: The new puppet show recognizing lives on the spectrum

The new month means a new opportunity to honor people living on the autism spectrum; April is Autism Awareness Month.

In Balboa Park, the Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theatre is producing its first show that features a character with autism.

“Leo and the Magic Jacket” is written and directed by Heather Whitney.

“It came from my experience with family members who have autism. I’ve worked in school districts several times in my life and worked with kids with autism and other special needs," Whitney said.

The character of Leo is a six-year-old student living with autism. He turns to his classmates for support when he needs it. In the story, a laundry accident at home leaves him without his beloved jacket for the day.

“I just call it a magic jacket because it makes me feel special, and when I wear it, it makes me feel safe," Leo said through his puppeteer, Carlos Herrera. Herrera is an artist who frequently works with the Hitchcock Puppet Theater.

He said, "(Leo) is the most unique puppet I’ve played so far. I enjoy acting through him in a completely different way than I would myself."

M.G. Perez / KPBS Puppeteers rehearse at the Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theatre in Balboa Park, San Diego, Calif., March 28, 2024

The production includes original music and even some dance. They are experiences children would find in any classroom, but the show also offers lessons in acceptance of anyone who might feel just a little bit different.

M.G. Perez / KPBS Heather Whitney is the playwright and director of "Leo and the Magic Jacket". She stands with one of the handcrafted puppets from the show, San Diego, Calif., March 28, 2024

“Whether it’s gender, whether it’s race, whether it’s religion, whether it’s disability … It’s about meeting people where they are and accepting them for exactly who they are," said Whitney.

The cast of characters audiences will meet are puppets mostly made of foam, plastic, hinges, and rods.

They also have plenty of heart.

“By making it puppets and not live actors, it broadens its appeal and ability to story-tell.”

"Leo and the Magic Jacket" runs for the next two weekends, April 5 through April 14. Performances are at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. each day.