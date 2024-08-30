San Diego Unified Board to hear results of superintendent investigation

The results of an independent investigation into San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Lamont Jackson regarding misconduct allegations will be discussed Friday in a closed session of the SDUSD Board.

The sole agenda item is for "Public Employee Discipline/Dismissal/Release," with Board President Shana Hazan planning to make a statement in the auditorium following the closed session meeting.

SDUSD's Board of Education will hear public comment before closing the meeting. The board will meet at 2 p.m. at the Eugene Brucker Education Center, 4100 Normal St.

In May, the district opened an investigation into Jackson. The digital news site Voice of San Diego has reported there are substantiated allegations of misconduct with female district employees in the findings.

The district retained Los Angeles law firm Sanchez & Amador in April to conduct "sensitive internal investigations."

Details on the nature of the misconduct are scant.

Shane Harris, a spokesman for Gomez Trial Attorneys, will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. following the meeting, during which he anticipates Jackson will be fired. That event will feature attorneys representing district staff and police officers who sued the district.

"The lawsuit which was filed by school police officers earlier this year named Jackson in it and cited concerns of the culture within the district toward not protecting victims of sexual misconduct," Harris wrote. "Since that lawsuit was filed earlier this year the SDUSD Police Chief has also resigned [his] position."

The news conference will call on SDUSD to make "swift changes" to how it handles sexual misconduct allegations going forward.

Jackson became the superintendent in 2022 following a year as interim head of the school district. A San Diego native, he was appointed in January of 2021, when ex-Superintendent Cindy Marten was nominated to serve as U.S. Deputy Education Secretary in the Biden administration.

Jackson worked within the district in various roles over the course of 30 years, including Area 2 superintendent, chief human resources officer and principal of Montgomery, Challenger and Wangenheim Middle Schools.

The San Diego Unified School District is the state's second-largest, with more than 95,000 students and 15,000 employees across more than 200 schools. It also has a budget topping $2 billion.