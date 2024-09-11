Fabiola Bagula named San Diego Unified School District’s interim superintendent

The San Diego Unified School District board named Fabiola Bagula as interim superintendent Tuesday.

Bagula has been acting superintendent since the board fired former Superintendent Lamont Jackson on Aug. 30.

Board President Shana Hazan said Bagula will help move the district forward.

“She is compassionate, transparent and an outcome-oriented leader who brings the stability our students and staff need as we navigate this period of transition,” Hazan said.

Bagula has served as the district’s deputy superintendent, an area superintendent, principal and teacher. She’s a first-generation college graduate with degrees from UC San Diego and the University of San Diego. The district said she’s the first Latina to hold its top leadership position.

“I'm honored in the belief that the board has in my leadership,” Bagula said. “As a San Diego native, I love this city and have dedicated my life's work to both education within this district, across the county and also the state.”

The district said Bagula will spend the next few weeks visiting schools and meeting with students, staff and families.

She’s also working with the district’s Office of Investigations, Compliance and Accountability “to ensure that all students, staff, and families have a safe and inclusive environment,” the district said.