UC San Diego students reflect on Oct. 7 attacks with display, vigils

A year after a Hamas-led attack killed more than 1,200 people and took hundreds of others hostage in Israel, there are 101 hostages still in captivity.

On Monday, the UC San Diego chapter of Students Supporting Israel set up a long table with a seat for each of them.

"Our main message is to make sure that we pay respects to the people that lost their lives and that were kidnaped on Oct. 7," said Andrew Jeter, the group’s president.

The ensuing war has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians , wounded nearly one million others and displaced nearly 2 million people. The Israeli military says 17,500 of those killed have been militants. The United Nations says more than half of those killed have been women and children. Now, the conflict is expanding into Lebanon .

Students at UCSD and San Diego State University have called for their schools to divest from companies benefiting from the war .

UCSD student James Wright stopped by the display on his way to class.

"From my understanding, it has not been a proportionate conflict or a proportionate response to the conflict," he said.

Jeter said Jewish students who support Israel are afraid to share their religious and political beliefs with their peers.

"I don't want anyone to die," he said. "I feel like unfortunately, though, we're at this position where we're here in the U.S., and we're just trying to support students on campus who feel like they can't even be who they want — who they are, who their parents were or who their grandparents were."

In May, police dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment on UCSD’s campus in May and arrested 40 students .

University of California President Michael Drake wrote a letter to campuses last month reminding them of policies that prohibit encampments, blocking walkways or doorways, and concealing one’s identity with a mask or other face covering.

In a statement Monday , U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. stands with Israel as it defends itself against terrorism.

"Hamas’ attacks on October 7 unleashed a year of conflict, with tragic consequences for the Palestinian people," he wrote. "The United States mourns the death of every innocent who died on October 7 and in the year since. It is time to reach a ceasefire agreement that brings the hostages home, alleviates the suffering of the Israeli and Palestinian people, and ultimately brings an end to this war.”

Tritons for Israel is holding a vigil at 4 p.m. Monday at the Geisel Library. At 7 p.m., Students for Justice in Palestine at UCSD plans to hold a vigil in the same location.