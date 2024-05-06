CHP raids UCSD Gaza Solidarity Encampment

The California Highway Patrol encircled a group of protesters Monday at the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at UC San Diego, taking down tents and arresting more than 50 protesters.

Channel 10 ABC showed CHP officers taking down tents and clearing the area of protesters. Officers could be seen arresting and taking away protesters.

The action involved about 200 campus police, the California Highway Patrol and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the university confirmed to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Authorities declared the encampment an unlawful assembly at about 5:45 a.m. Monday. Officers ordered the protesters to leave.

Chancellor Pradeep Khosla released a statement Sunday calling the protest an "illegal encampment," and claiming that the tents set up on Library Walk pose "an unacceptable safety and security hazard on campus," according to Times of San Diego.

"The violation of law and campus policy represented by this encampment, however, is not a peaceful protest. It has become dangerous," adding that the tents were possibly a fire hazard, but making no mention of any violence.

Classes at UCSD moved to remote Monday and all events on the West Campus were canceled. All facilities were closed.

A San Diego Police Department watch commander said officers are standing by in case they are needed to help the CHP.

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System said on social media Monday morning that due to police activity the UC San Diego Central Campus Trolley Station is temporarily closed. Trains will bypass the station. The Gilman Transit Center is also closed and buses are detouring around the police activity.