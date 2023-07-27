San Diego County lifts warning for Silver Strand shoreline

A water-quality warning for the Silver Strand shoreline was lifted Wednesday after samples met state health standards, the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health announced.

The department had issued an advisory for the beach area because of excessive bacteria levels in the water.

The county on Wednesday issued an advisory for Fanuel Park in Mission Bay because of excessive bacteria levels that may cause illness.

Water-quality advisories remain in effect for Avenida De La Playa, Bayside Park at J Street, the Children's Pool, La Jolla Cove, North Cove Vacation Isle, the San Diego River Outlet and Tidelands Park.

Because of bacteria levels in connection with south swell conditions, a warning remains in effect for the Imperial Beach Shoreline and Avenida Lunar in Coronado.

The Tijuana Slough Shoreline remains closed, from the international border to the south end of Seacoast Drive, until sampling confirms those areas are safe for contact. County officials urged the public to avoid water contact in the meantime.

Beach updates and closure information are available at www.sdbeachinfo.com or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 619-338-2073.