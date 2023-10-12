Cooler weather for San Diego County coasts, valley on Friday

A return of onshore flow and a coastal eddy could deepen the marine layer with coastal low clouds spreading into portions of the inland valleys early Friday and across most of the valleys for early Saturday, the NWS said.

The coast and valleys should be cooler Friday followed by warming for the weekend through Monday with Monday high temperatures around 10 degrees above average for inland areas, forecasters said.

Then stronger onshore flow into the middle of next week with high temperatures on Wednesday 5 to 10 degrees cooler than Monday.

Thursday along the coast was predicted to be partly cloudy with high temperatures around 71 degrees. The western valleys were expected to be mostly sunny with highs of 75 to 82 and 77 to 82 near the foothills. The mountains should be mostly sunny with highs from 70 to 86. The deserts were predicted to be mostly sunny with highs from 84 to 87.

There could be some patchy drizzle for late Thursday into Friday morning, mainly for coastal areas of San Diego County, the NWS said.

Warming for the mountains and deserts could continue on Saturday with the coast and valleys beginning to warm with high temperatures for the deserts a few degrees warmer to around 5 degrees warmer for the coast and valleys, forecasters said.

Warming may continue through Monday with Monday high temperatures around 10 degrees above average for inland areas and a few degrees above average near the coast.

No hazardous marine conditions were expected through Monday, except stronger northwest winds Saturday afternoon could create rough conditions around the San Diego Bay entrance.