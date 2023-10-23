San Diego County deserts, mountains under wind advisory

A wind advisory remains in effect for San Diego County desert and mountain areas until 11 a.m Monday, with expected west winds from 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 65 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A small craft advisory is also in effect over outer waters through Monday for west to northwest winds 15 to 25 knots, with gusting up to 30 knots, and total combined seas from 6 to 8 feet, NWS marine officials said.

San Diego County desert areas are expected cool down on Monday, with temperatures averaging in the high 70s to low 80s throughout the week. Mountain conditions should be partly cloudy, with temperatures reaching the mid 60s to low 70s.

Along the coast through Friday, partly cloudy and patchy fog conditions are expected in the morning, with high temperatures hitting the low 70s, the NWS said.

Inland valley areas are expected to be cloudy through Friday, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Downtown San Diego is expected to get a little rain before 11 a.m on Monday, with a high near 69 degrees. Downtown conditions on Tuesday are expected to be foggy in the morning and mostly sunny in the afternoon, with a high near 70 degrees.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast expects a high-risk rip current, with surf height from 3 to 5 feet, mixed west swell from 270 degrees and southwest swell from 220 degrees, and water temperatures from 64 to 69 degrees.