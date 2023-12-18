Showers expected this week in San Diego County

Cooler weather and potential rain is expected this week, forecasters said.

Along the coast, partly cloudy conditions are expected through Tuesday, with chances of mild showers beginning Wednesday and daytime temperatures hitting the low 70s. Inland valley areas are expected to be clear and partly cloudy through Friday, with highs reaching the upper 70s.

The desert areas are expected to see highs in the lower 70s throughout the week, with highs ranging from the upper 50s to mid-60s in the mountains.

Snowfall was predicted at elevations above 7,000 feet.

