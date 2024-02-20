Biden OKs federal assistance for county areas hit by January storm

Go to storm resources ⬇

President Joe Biden Monday declared a major disaster status for California and ordered federal assistance for San Diego County areas affected by severe storms and flooding last month.

The assistance will benefit local, state and tribal recovery efforts, according to a White House news release.

Money may be used for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property losses or other programs to help people or business owners.

Apply for assistance Call 800-621-FEMA or use the FEMA app.

The White House said federal funding will also be available, on a cost- sharing basis, for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Biden's announcement follows an unprecedented storm on Jan. 22 that deluged various communities in the San Diego region with more than 2 inches of rain in just two hours. According to the National Weather Service, it was the fourth wettest day in San Diego since 1850.

The San Diego city Stormwater Department received more than 500 calls regarding flooding and other issues during and following the rain.

Damage from the storm was most widespread in cities and neighborhoods in a line from Coronado, through densely populated areas of the city, Spring Valley and east to unincorporated La Mesa and El Cajon, according to the county Communications Office.

Over 70 streets in neighborhoods including Southcrest, Mountain View, Encanto and others were heavily impacted by flooding, with mud and debris blocking the public right of way.

N. Allison Pfaender of the Federal Emergency Management Agency was appointed to coordinate federal recovery operations, according to the White House.