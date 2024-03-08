Earthquake hits 11 miles away from La Jolla

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck about 11 miles west of La Jolla, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake's location — as seen on the map above — is in the Pacific Ocean.

USGS recorded the quake hitting at 1:09 p.m.

There were no reports of any damage or public threats related to the quake.

The findings recorded still need to be reviewed by a scientist, according to the USGS site.

If you felt the quake, you can report it to USGS. The survey asks for other details like whether or not you were in a building when the shaking was felt.

If you ever experience an earthquake, you can follow the tips below for safety precautions.