Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Environment

Sen. Blakespear's bill to stop plastic bags in grocery stores passes committee

By City News Service
Published April 17, 2024 at 4:36 PM PDT
From left to right, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespeare, U.S. Representative Mike Levin (D-CA 49) and San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond are pictured in front of the I-5 and SR-78 interchange following a press conference, Jan. 24, 2022.
Associated Press
Plastic bags are seen through the window of a restaurant, May 24, 2012.

A bill written by Sen. Catherine Blakespear, D- Encinitas, to ban plastic bags at grocery store checkouts passed the Senate Environmental Quality Committee Wednesday.

SB 1053 is intended to close a loophole on the original ban passed in 2014 allowing for grocery stores to sell customers thicker plastic bags that could — theoretically — be recycled. But Blakespear said most of those also end up in landfills, subverting the intent of the first law.

"Plastic waste is destroying our environment and jeopardizing our planet," Blakespear said. "A plastic bag has an average lifespan of 12 minutes and then it is discarded, afflicting our environment with toxic microplastics that impact our oceans and landfills for up to 1,000 years. SB 1053 will dramatically cut California's plastic bag pollution."

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The bill would stop the use of plastic film bags sold at checkout to consumers by most stores.

According to CalRecycle, the amount of grocery and merchandise bags disposed by Californians grew from 157,385 tons of plastic bags the year California passed the bag ban to 231,072 tons by 2022 — a 47% increase.

Blakespear's bill would tighten standards for reusable bags and requires stores to provide 100% recycled paper bags or let consumers use reusable bags.

The bill goes next to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

Tags

Environment San Diego
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News