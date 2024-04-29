Carlsbad looking to add solar farm on reservoir at city's eastern edge

At the Carlsbad City Council meeting last Tuesday, Carlsbad approved a feasibility study for a solar farm at the Maerkle Reservoir on the eastern end of the city.

It's part of the Carlsbad five-year plan for environmental sustainability. As part of the Clean Energy Alliance, the city aims to have a 100% renewable energy supply by 2035.

“We're the only city in North County to have a certified habitat management plan," said Jason Haber, Carlsbad's director of Intergovernmental Affairs. "And it's part of the city's overall effort to increase sustainability and protect the natural environment and natural resources.”

Carlsbad was one of the first cities in the region to have a climate action plan, he said. Over the past few years, the city has transitioned nearly 100 of its vehicles to hybrid and electric.

Courtesy of the city of Carlsbad An undated map of the proposed solar farm at the Maerkle Reservoir.

The 30-acre site at Maerkle Reservoir abuts Oceanside and Vista, and a solar farm there could "accommodate about 6 to 8 megawatts of solar capacity," Haber said.

That's enough to power up to 10,000 homes. Because the land is owned by the Carlsbad Municipal Water District, the energy savings could offset water rates for Carlsbad residents.

But the plan is only the beginning phase. Haber said the city still needs to hire consultants to help with the feasibility assessment.

"We don't have a lot of the details spelled out at this point," he said. "And we recognize, really, this is an opportunity for the city to consider, but we need expertise and assistance with that."

He hopes to have a consultant on board by the end of the year.

Building a solar farm will not be cheap. The city will have to bear many upfront costs, but over the lifetime of the project, it could save Carlsbad millions, Haber said.