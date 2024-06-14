Excessive heat watch issued for parts of San Diego County

An excessive heat watch is in effect for parts of San Diego County starting Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The excessive heat watch is for the San Diego County deserts and will be in effect through Saturday night.

Temperatures in the desert communities are expected to be between 108 and 115. The hottest day will be Saturday when temperatures are expected to be above 110.

Dangerously hot conditions increase the potential for heat-related illness, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, the NWS warns.

Temperatures will be in the triple digits through the weekend and into the early part of next week in the deserts.