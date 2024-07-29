Chula Vista Fire Department sends firefighters to Park Fire

The Chula Vista Fire Department deployed 14 firefighters to help fight the Park Fire burning near Chico, California.



Why it matters

As of Monday afternoon, the Park Fire had burned over 370,000 acres crossing four Northern California Counties and was 12% contained.

Chula Vista Fire Captain Eric Martinez said the Chula Vista firefighters are helping with structure defense by going to highly threatened neighborhoods to protect homes and with direct fire suppression.

"So they are on the actual fire line either hand digging some brake line or putting water on the fire to prevent it from spreading,” Martinez said.



By the numbers

Two Chula Vista firefighters are strike team leaders, while the other 12 are manning three different vehicles including a normal fire engine, a brush fire engine and a utility vehicle.



Closer look

There have been no reported injuries of Chula Vista firefighters in the Park Fire. The current personnel has been on site for the last two days and will be deployed for a total of 14 days with a possible extension to thee weeks.



Looking ahead

Martinez said the city of Chula Vista will still be able to handle any local emergencies.

"We do want to reassure people that while we are sending resources out to the entire state, we are fully staffed in the city of Chula Vista, ensuring that our hometown is protected and making sure that you're getting the resources available to ensure that you are protected and you feel safe here," he said.