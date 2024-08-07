Slightly cooler temperatures expected in San Diego County

San Diego County will see slightly lower temperatures Wednesday, but highs will still exceed 100 degrees in the desert areas.

An excessive heat warning and heat advisory expired at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the county deserts, mountains and valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

Borrego Springs will see a high of 106 on Wednesday, rising to 109 and 110 Thursday and Friday, the NWS said.

Closer to the coast, downtown San Diego will stay in the upper 70s for the rest of the week, while Carlsbad will hover in the 75-degree range and El Cajon will be in the upper 80s.

It will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the mountains, where highs will be in the upper 80s to mid- 90s.

In the warmer areas, officials recommended drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room, staying out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors. Children and pets should never be left in vehicles, which can turn into death traps in minutes when temperatures are even slightly above normal.