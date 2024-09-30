Give Now
Environment

San Dieguito Lagoon project restores wetland habitat and adds trail

By Katie Anastas / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published September 30, 2024 at 5:32 PM PDT
San Diego City Council President Pro Tem Joe LaCava speaks at the San Dieguito Lagoon on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.
Katie Anastas
/
KPBS
San Diego City Council President Pro Tem Joe LaCava speaks at the San Dieguito Lagoon on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.

More than 80 acres of wetlands and salt marsh have been restored at the San Dieguito Lagoon.

Much of the area, which sits between Del Mar and Solana Beach near Interstate 5, had been used for agriculture.

Restoring the wetlands involved removing enough soil to fill 333 Olympic-sized swimming pools. Invasive plants were also removed and replaced with native ones. The project restored habitat for several endangered bird species.

"What was here before was rows and rows of always — it seemed to be — dried out tomato plants,” said Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner. "To see it go from that to this, is a stunning transformation.”

The tomato plants have been replaced by a marsh, where cranes wade in the water and other birds dive for fish. Officials said birdwatchers have already spotted coastal California gnatcatchers and light-footed Ridgway's rails, two species with dwindling populations.

A bird walks at the San Dieguito Lagoon on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.
Katie Anastas
/
KPBS

San Diego City Council President Pro Tem Joe LaCava, who chairs the San Dieguito River Park Joint Powers Authority, said wetlands are an important part of the ecosystem.

"One of the biggest challenges we have in the state of California is a continuing loss of wetlands,” he said. "Creation of wetlands is kind of the new strategy that we have to replace those we lost.”

He said replacing wetlands can also help coastal communities brace for rising sea levels.

“What we've created is an opportunity for when that sea level rise happens, that there is some place for the water to go, not threaten our public infrastructure or private development,” he said.

SANDAG and Caltrans worked together on the $87 million project. Funding came from federal sources and the regional TransNet half-cent sales tax.

The project also created a new trail along the El Camino Real that improves access to nearby trails. Officials said it will eventually be part of the Coast to Crest trail to Julian.

A new trail along the El Camino Real improves access to the nearby Dust Devil Nature Trail. Officials say it will eventually be part of the Coast to Crest Trail, which begins in Julian.
Katie Anastas
/
KPBS
A new trail along the El Camino Real improves access to the nearby Dust Devil Nature Trail. Officials say it will eventually be part of the Coast to Crest Trail, which begins in Julian.

Tags

Environment Climate ChangeRegional GovernmentsWaterSan Diego Government
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas is a general assignment reporter for KPBS News, covering a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County. Katie has worked as a reporter at KTOO in Juneau, Alaska where she's covered city and tribal government, housing, tourism and statewide education issues.
See stories by Katie Anastas
