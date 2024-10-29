San Diego County to see cooling trend this week

An incoming low-pressure atmospheric system is bringing a cooling trend and some light drizzle to the San Diego area Tuesday, ushering in what is expected to be a weeklong period of brisk, windy and occasionally damp conditions.

As of late morning, light showers were moving from west to east across the southern reaches of the county, with most areas getting only about a hundredth of an inch of moisture, according to the National Weather Service.

Below-average thermometer readings are expected locally through the week, with Tuesday likely to be the coolest day, marked by more light rains in the local mountains and inland valleys over the morning. Dustings of snow will be possible in the East County highlands at elevations above 5,500 feet, the NWS advised.

Gusty winds out of the west will continue into Tuesday morning, with the strongest air currents — 40 to 65 mph — in the mountains and desert areas, according to meteorologists. In locations west of the mountains, the gusts will peak at about 30 mph, forecasters said.

Temperatures on Monday were expected to top out three to seven degrees cooler than they were on Sunday along the coast, and five to 17 degrees lower in the valleys, mountains and deserts. Mercury readings on Tuesday were expected to drop a few more degrees in most parts of the region.

Dry conditions should prevail Tuesday through Friday, with another cool-down and a slight chances of more light showers over the weekend, the weather service reported.