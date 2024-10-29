Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Environment

San Diego County to see cooling trend this week

By City News Service
Published October 29, 2024 at 8:34 AM PDT
A car drives down a street in the Golden Hill neighborhood of San Diego during a break in a spring storm on April 5, 2024.
Lara McCaffrey
/
KPBS
A car drives down a street in the Golden Hill neighborhood of San Diego on April 5, 2024.

An incoming low-pressure atmospheric system is bringing a cooling trend and some light drizzle to the San Diego area Tuesday, ushering in what is expected to be a weeklong period of brisk, windy and occasionally damp conditions.

As of late morning, light showers were moving from west to east across the southern reaches of the county, with most areas getting only about a hundredth of an inch of moisture, according to the National Weather Service.

Below-average thermometer readings are expected locally through the week, with Tuesday likely to be the coolest day, marked by more light rains in the local mountains and inland valleys over the morning. Dustings of snow will be possible in the East County highlands at elevations above 5,500 feet, the NWS advised.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Gusty winds out of the west will continue into Tuesday morning, with the strongest air currents — 40 to 65 mph — in the mountains and desert areas, according to meteorologists. In locations west of the mountains, the gusts will peak at about 30 mph, forecasters said.

Temperatures on Monday were expected to top out three to seven degrees cooler than they were on Sunday along the coast, and five to 17 degrees lower in the valleys, mountains and deserts. Mercury readings on Tuesday were expected to drop a few more degrees in most parts of the region.

Dry conditions should prevail Tuesday through Friday, with another cool-down and a slight chances of more light showers over the weekend, the weather service reported.

Tags

Environment Weather
More News