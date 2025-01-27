Showers, snow expected in San Diego County this week

Scattered showers are expected early this week for San Diego County, with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon into Monday morning for the coast, valleys and mountains.

A winter weather advisory will remain in effect until at least 4 p.m. Monday, with chances of snowfall for county mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Weather officials said county beaches have a 15% chance of a thunderstorm through Monday, with cloud-to-ground lightning strikes and gusty winds.

"Gusty southwest winds will weaken later this morning. Dry and warmer weather is expected from Wednesday through the end of the work week. Another low pressure system could bring more chances for precipitation next weekend," the NWS said.