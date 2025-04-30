San Diego Catholics honor Pope Francis with memorial masses Wednesday

In churches across the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego, Wednesday was a day of remembrance and gratitude as memorial masses were said from morning to evening, uniting parishioners in prayer and celebrating Pope Francis, who died on April 21.

“One of the great things that Pope Francis has taught the world is that love is more about actions than it is about words,” said Father Patrick Mulcahy of Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church in La Jolla.

During his service, Mulcahy stressed how Francis helped the poor and people on the margins.

“Pope Francis put a face to the people that God calls us to love,” Father Mulcahy said during his homily.

Catholic school students from the parish's affiliated school — Stella Maris Academy — attended the mass.

“Well I really loved how we honored Pope Francis, all the wonderful things he did for us. And how he really showed our connection to our God,” said fifth grader Roxy Watson.

Fourth grader Ryder Fisher said he had some expectations for the next pope.

“Well he might try to do the same as Pope Francis. Like, be kind to others and do a good job,” he said.

Watson had some ideas too.

“I hope the pope gives us hope and lets us all know we’re loved,” she said.

The Vatican said the conclave to elect the next pope will start May 7.