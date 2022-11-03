Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Health

Health officials encourage COVID and flu vaccinations ahead of holiday gatherings

By Jacob Aere / Speak City Heights Reporter
Contributors: Roland Lizarondo
Published November 3, 2022 at 5:54 PM PDT

Cases of severe respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are high in San Diego County, at the same time as an early and aggressive start of the flu season. That’s in addition to continued community circulation of the coronavirus.

The three viruses can create a dangerous mix, according to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, but, he said, the biggest battle is fighting misinformation.

“Don't let your kids get infected and sick if you don't have to — because you know how to take care of them,” Becerra said. “Please don't go into the holidays and expect to hug and kiss your family members freely, safely if you haven't gotten vaccinated.”
A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021.
Health
RELATED: CDC’s move paves way for California to require school COVID vaccines — but lawmakers have given up for now
Elizabeth Aguilera

Health officials say now is the time to use proven techniques such as getting vaccinations, wearing masks and staying home when sick to keep everyone safe this fall and winter.

“We know that influenza and RSV are occurring much earlier than is usually expected. So that’s an indication that we might have a bad flu season and a bad winter season with many, or several, respiratory infections,” San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten told KPBS.

When people protect themselves and loved ones against sickness, public health officials said, it also helps to minimize stress on the hospital system.

“Similar to what we saw during the COVID surges, with more illnesses there's more demand for the health care services,” Rady Children’s Hospital CEO Dr. Patrick Frias said. “That in the end is straining the resources of all of our health systems across the region, from the emergency rooms to the urgent cares and to the clinics.”

Vaccinations are available for the seasonal flu and COVID-19, along with treatment.

Though there’s currently no vaccine for RSV, health workers are experienced in treating severe cases, many in young children and older adults.

Tags

Health Tracking COVID-19
Jacob Aere
I report on City Heights and communities south of the Interstate 8 freeway. My beat covers housing, transportation, census and immigration policy, and a number of other issues important to these neighborhoods. No matter the topic, I seek the overlooked voices of these diverse communities to tell their stories.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, explainers on key races and propositions, an interactive ballot guide, results on election day and more.
Launch →
More News