San Diego organizations prepare for end of COVID public health emergency

It's been a long three years, but the World Health Organization has declared an end to the global COVID-19 public health emergency. The U.S. government is set to follow suit next week.

San Diego’s La Maestra Community Health Centers was celebrating those milestones and their 33rd anniversary, in-person in City Heights on Friday.

“We’re transitioning from many of our visits happening virtually, opening our doors, and doing a lot of expansion in the community so there's an increase of access,” said the organization’s Chief Community Development Programs Officer

Cynthia Kaser.

The U.S. is expected on May 11 to end the national COVID-19 public health emergency.

That means the sunsetting of some health coverage and cost savings put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaser said they're trying to inform people through community outreach.

“There's more changes that are happening with the emergency Medi-Cal and different campaigns are underway to get the message out to our patients and our community on the renewal so they can maintain coverage,” Kaser said.

People will now have to pay for at-home COVID-19 tests and stay in their health care network to receive COVID-19 vaccines and PCR tests.

Plus, patients on controlled substances and many other medical situations will no longer be able to use telehealth for their prescriptions.

“This is really a situation where if you're on Medicare and you've been using these telehealth flexibilities, which a lot of people have, you're going to want to talk to your doctor and see what changes are happening,” health insurance expert Louise Norris said.

Even though the COVID-19 emergency is almost over, UC San Diego Infectious Disease Specialist Francesca Torriani said the next pandemic is just a question of time.

She said the United States and the world needs to learn from the mistakes it made to not repeat the past.

Her advice:

“Strengthening public health, the public health response, the public health ability to screen for these diseases and to respond to a threat — and mitigate very fast to a threat,” Torriani said.