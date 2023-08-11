Health centers celebrate breastfeeding awareness month with milk drive and health fair

During National Breastfeeding Month, True Care health centers in San Diego want to highlight the value human milk holds.

"Breastfeeding is the natural, normal, biological way to feed a baby. And from a health care standpoint, it's the best preventive medicine," said Kim Speckhahn, a lactation consultant with True Care.

This Saturday, True Care is partnering with the University of California Health Milk Bank for a breast milk drive and health fair.

Moms can drop off any excess breast milk between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at True Care in San Marcos.

No previous donation experience is needed, and the San Diego Blood Bank will be on site to help clear new donors.

"For me it's really rewarding to be able to donate milk," says Cristina Davies, a returning milk donor at the event.

When she delivered her son, there were complications and she wasn’t producing milk yet.

"Because he had low glucose, (doctors) were like 'we have to give him something ... do you want to give him formula or donor milk?' and we opted for the donor milk route," Davies said.

She now pays that gesture forward and donates her own breast milk to help other at-risk babies.

"Once I realized I had this stash, I was like 'I'm gonna donate my milk' to give another family that option to give their baby donated milk at birth," she said.

The event will also have free health services, resources, and family friendly activities.

Speckhahn says part of the event includes helping breastfeeding moms with education and support.

"We know that most moms want to breastfeed," she said. "They start off breastfeeding but, continuing to breastfeed for six months or longer, which is the preference for optimal health outcome ... they need help."

Speckhahn says breastfeeding moms need support from their families as well as work places, as many return to work.

Part of raising awareness this month includes ensuring workplaces provide adequate accommodations for breastfeeding moms.