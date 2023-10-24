Father and daughter hope CARE Court treatment program will change their lives

On a recent weekday at a park in San Ysidro, Na’Kia Lavender described what parts of the last decade of her life have been like.

"I have went through so much," Lavender said. "Losing my family, losing my stability, being homeless, losing my mind."

It was not always like this. Lavender was married, had four children and a cleaning business. She said she was diagnosed with schizophrenia when she was 28 years old and believes it was triggered by substance abuse.

"I was using cocaine — and they said it was cocaine and fentanyl when I went into the hospital — and I think it was the fentanyl that broke the dam," Lavender said.

The last nine years or so have not been easy. Lavender said she has been in and out of hospitals and treatment facilities. Periodic drug use means she has not always been taking medication meant to treat her symptoms.

"You go in, you get on the medicine and feeling better and you’re like, 'Oh I don’t have to take as much medicine,' and start dwindling down and it starts creeping back up," Lavender said.

She described living with untreated schizophrenia as "walking dementia."

"Until you get the right hormones, the right nutrients in your body that makes you function correctly — you’re not," she said. "It’s hallucinating, it’s seeing things, hearing things — it’s really bad. You can't function on your day-to-day like eating, hydrating, stuff that’s going to keep you alive."

Lavender says she is staying with friends after recently spending a month in jail. Her father Timothee Lavender called that month in jail a "blessing" because she was able to get sober.

"I think that began to change her thought process," Timothee said. "Change her feeling that she needs some help and she can’t do it her own and can’t keep going down the same path."

Timothee lives in Northern California, but he has been with Na’Kia through the ups and downs — something he described as a revolving door — especially when trying to help an adult child.

"It leaves you as a parent very frustrated because there’s not much you can do," he said. "The biggest battle is get Na'Kia to buy into the fact that she needs help."

Timothee believes a long-term treatment program like the CARE Act, also known as CARE Court, will help his daughter change her life. CARE Court has a narrow focus of eligibility. The treatment program — that could last up to two years — is meant for people living with untreated schizophrenia or other psychotic disorders. Seven counties including San Diego recently rolled the program out. It is designed to break the crisis-treatment cycle.

"I feel that the CARE Court is going to give her that routine back and give her that hope that she may not have at this time," Timothee said.

County officials said in the first week of the program, six petitions for care were filed. They expect 1,000 over the next year. Family members, treatment providers and first responders are among those who can petition the court for someone to be evaluated for participation in the program. Participation is voluntary and involves creating a unique care plan, which will vary from person to person. It could include housing, which is something Na'Kia is hoping to get. Now 37, she said she is ready for long-term care.

"I need to get myself back together so I can get back into my kids lives so we can get back to normal," Na'Kia said. "Like going to Disneyland, Six Flags — I miss all those things — but if I can’t function I can’t be a part of it. And then when you’re in your mental — you run from people, you hide, because you don’t know what’s going with you so you definitely are ashamed. It comes with a lot of shame."

County officials said once a petition for CARE Court is submitted, a judge will do an initial review within two weeks. In the meantime, Na'Kia is making tough decisions to cut certain people or triggers from her life that in the past have resulted in substance abuse.

"It’s like I have another chance, and I don’t want to lose it," she said. "I’m ready to go — I’m ready to jump feet first; lets go. Take me in and wash me clean — it’s going to be my baptism."

Her dad Timothee said there have been times when he would say he is done, but his faith and love for his only daughter is what keeps him invested.

"With my daughter, I couldn’t give up on her because I know she’s going to do some great things one day," he said. "She’s going to live a good life and she’s going to take care of those four grandkids I have."

Na'kia will be in court on Tuesday. Timothee said he plans to submit a CARE Court petition once he knows the outcome of her case.