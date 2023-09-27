San Diego County previews CARE Act before it goes into effect Sunday

San Diego County officials will Wednesday preview what the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Act — a policy framework intended to assist people living with untreated mental health and substance abuse challenges — might look like when it goes into effect in the county.

The act, also known as the CARE Act, is being piloted in seven California counties, including Sunday in San Diego County.

A petition for the person with mental health disorders can be submitted by a family member, someone who resides with the person, social services, first responders, community organizations or law enforcement. A judge will then decide whether that person is eligible for treatment — with input from the county's Behavioral Health Services — and if so, develop a CARE plan.

"CARE Court is about meeting people where they are and acting with compassion to support the thousands of Californians living on our streets with severe mental health and substance use disorders," Gov. Gavin Newsom said when announcing the program in 2022.

"We are taking action to break the pattern that leaves people without hope and cycling repeatedly through homelessness and incarceration. This is a new approach to stabilize people with the hardest-to-treat behavioral health conditions."

The plan, while nominally voluntary, could include behavioral health treatment, stabilization medication and a housing plan.

However, if someone refuses treatment, a judge could also recommend they be placed into what would in essence be a conservatorship, which would force them to receive treatment.

Plans would be managed by a community-based care team to "ensure program participants avail themselves of needed mental health care, supportive services, medication and housing," a statement from the state read. In addition to this team, individuals in CARE would have a public defender and care manager to help them make self-directed care decisions.

According to county officials, participation in the program can be no longer than one year unless extended due to individual circumstances — up to a total of two years — and includes periodic hearings to report on progress.

The program is offered at no cost to its participants.

Mayor Todd Gloria has supported Newsom's efforts to get the program running, helping to develop the CARE Act.

"It's time we face the painful but obvious truth: Our behavioral health system in California is broken. All of us see it every day on our streets, and it's long past time we fix it," Gloria said. "It will provide individuals who are struggling with behavioral health issues a pathway to the housing and health services they need and give those who encounter these individuals a real way to provide help."

Local governments that do not carry out their specified duties under court-ordered Care Plans could be sanctioned by courts or have an agent appointed to ensure services are provided.