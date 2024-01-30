Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Outdoor Play
Photographs of Ana Cordova and her son, Nolan, at a park at their home in downtown San Diego, California on Jan. 23, 2024.
Kori Suzuki for KPBS
/
California Local
Photographs of Ana Cordova and her son, Nolan, at a park at their home in downtown San Diego, California on Jan. 23, 2024.

State of play: How kids' outdoor playtime is changing

Published January 30, 2024 at 1:28 PM PST
Go to

Across the United States, the way kids play has changed. Over the years, their lives have become less freewheeling and far more structured. This pattern is concerning for experts. There is growing research that the loss of free outdoor play could take a toll on physical and mental health, a risk that has only grown during the pandemic.

In this series, KPBS explores how much time kids in San Diego and Imperial County spend playing freely and what that means for their health.

Explore our coverage

Students play during recess at Perkins K-8 in San Diego on January 25, 2024.
Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local
Health
For the first time, California law will protect students’ right to recess
Kori Suzuki
Experts say free play time has lasting benefits, particularly for young people’s mental health.

Health
More News