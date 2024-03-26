Escondido doctor a plaintiff in abortion medication lawsuit before US Supreme Court

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday on a case regarding a widely-used abortion medication with potential nationwide implications.

At the heart of the case is the accessibility of abortion drug mifepristone, and whether the Food and Drug Administration unlawfully eased restrictions for patients to obtain the medication.

In 2016 , the FDA expanded access to the abortion pill by permitting mail-order distribution, extending the timeframe for usage from 7 to 10 weeks, and allowing nurse practitioners and physician assistants to prescribe the drug.

Four anti-abortion groups and four doctors claim the FDA fast-tracked approval of the drug without studying its safety or potential affects on minors.

Escondido physician Dr. George Delgado, is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. He directs medical operations at Culture of Life Family Services, a Catholic organization providing “pro-life medical care and pregnancy clinic services.”

Delgado, who did not respond to interview requests, has already made headlines with his “Abortion Pill Reversal” program — a protocol to help patients reverse the effects of the abortion pill and continue their pregnancies.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has weighed in on medication abortion reversals, saying in a published statement, “Claims regarding abortion ‘reversal’ treatment are not based on science and do not meet clinical standards.”

While Delgado aims to limit access, San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer is advocating for enhanced availability. She introduced a policy urging the County of San Diego to safeguard its emergency supply of medication-based abortion treatments.

Lawson-Remer said she is advocating for protection in San Diego County, ensuring there is a sufficient stockpile of the medication regardless of federal decisions. The board of supervisors is expected to vote on her policy on April 9.

The FDA maintains its support for the drug, stating it has been used safely by more than 5.9 million people since its approval in 2000, a stance echoed by the Biden Administration. The outcome of this case could have ramifications for access to medication abortion throughout the country, including in California, where abortion is legal.

A ruling is expected in June.

