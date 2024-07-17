As Pride week begins, San Diego County health officials recommend mpox vaccines

As Pride week kicks off, San Diego public health officials are raising awareness about mpox. The viral disease can spread through close or intimate contact. It’s a health issue that has a higher rate of infections among gay men, bisexual men, and other men who have sex with men.

Local performer Justin Renaissance — his stage name — said his music is about self love and that includes health awareness, like mpox.

“I still got vaccinated at the chance that I was at a club, I was wanting to dance shirtless at Rich's one night. And, you know, somebody there was infected. it was really important to be vaccinated so that I was protecting myself and also protecting other people,” he said.

Renaissance, 44, is no stranger to performing for large crowds and recognizes Pride gatherings could contribute to the spread of the virus.

“For pride, everybody's going to be celebrating. Do you want to be able to be in an environment where there's 100 people in like a ten-by-ten foot space and be dancing and be enjoying and celebrating and drinking, while still feeling safe?”

While mpox is no longer considered a public health emergency, infections are still occurring. San Diego County's Health and Human Services Agency reported five new cases the week ending July 6. Health experts recommend vaccinating now to prevent the next surge of the disease.

UC San Diego Health infectious disease specialist Gabriel Wagner said the vaccination is a 2-dose series spaced out one month apart. The CDC is not recommending any boosters at this time.

“The vaccination does not afford 100% protective immunity. But it is better than nothing, and it is believed that it’s part of the reason that the subsequent outbreaks after 2022 have not been as great," Wagner said.

The JYNNEOS vaccine is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to prevent smallpox and mpox.

Wagner said that although the number of infections are low, it’s important to remain vigilant.

“Just be cognizant that if you see someone with a rash, try to abstain from sexual activity, or at least wear condoms during sex,” he said.

San Diego public health workers will be at Pride providing mpox vaccines Saturday and Sunday.

Scott Bertani, director of advocacy for the National Coalition for LGBTQ Health , said vaccinations at Pride are an opportunity to spark conversations about health awareness.

“About 60% of the at-risk population still remain unvaccinated. And a lot of people have not come back for the second dose. So it's fantastic. At the festival we're going to be able to get shots in arms and have great conversations,” Bertani said.

Renaissance agreed.

“I'm really actually happy that health professionals are actually giving us the resources and tools that we need. Do we have all the information? I don't always think so, but when one person talks, they talk to other people, too.”