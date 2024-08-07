Rady Children's Hospital nurses reject latest contract offer

Some 1,600 nurses at Rady Children's Hospital have rejected the latest contract offer from the San Diego medical facility, union officials said Tuesday.

"While this agreement represented some improvements, it did not sufficiently address the critical issues of wages and high medical premium costs, which burden the majority of our 1,600 nurses," said Katie Langenstrass, executive director of United Nurses of Children's Hospital Teamsters Local 1699.

"Our goal remains steadfast. We are committed to securing a fair contract that attracts professional nurses and retains the incredible talent we currently have, ensuring the exceptional patient care our community relies on. Despite its shortcomings, we felt it was necessary to present this agreement to our members.

"... Following this evening's vote, we will regroup with our membership and executive board in the coming days to figure out next steps in securing the strong agreement we deserve," she added.

Officials for the hospital located at 3020 Children's Way defended their offer.

"Rady Children's is disappointed to learn tonight that, for the third time, nurses have voted against ratification of a tentative agreement between UNOCH/Teamsters Local 1699 and the Hospital," Rady officials said Tuesday in a statement provided to City News Service.

"This tentative agreement was the best path forward for nurses and the hospital. It would have provided substantial family-supporting pay and benefits for our valued nurses. The hospital will continue to bargain in good faith with UNOCH/Teamsters."

Negotiations have been taking place since May. The nurses' most recent contract expired June 30, and they conducted a two-day strike in late July.