New harm reduction technology reaches tribal land at Casino Pauma

Over a dozen naloxone vending machines are available throughout San Diego County, but they're not all the same.

The Pauma Band of Luiseno Indians rolled out some new technology just outside its casino in northeastern San Diego County.

The SMRT1 health interactive dispensing system (IDS) supplies Narcan (naloxone) and fentanyl test strips, along with supportive resources between San Diego and Riverside Counties.

"According to the numbers, we don't have a big fentanyl problem. But as tribal council and as a community member, we know it's here. And so we thought it would be a great idea to not only service the tribe, but also the community as a whole," said Pauma chairman Temet Majel.

He said the tribal council unanimously approved the vending machine purchase, following support from Casino Pauma.

"It's not indicative of an issue that's particular here, but we know it's ongoing," said casino general manager, Oscar Garcia. "All it takes is one person to have issues with addiction. And this machine could be lifesaving. And if it saves one life, then we all want to be part of that."

Amy Knox with the Harm Reduction Coalition says the machine can be a lifeline for communities on the outskirts of San Diego.

"We only all have so much funds to be able to support outside services and referrals. So this machine really helps with that. We don't have a caseworker or a case manager sitting here giving you referrals," Knox said. "You can come up anonymously and get the referrals that you need without having to see somebody. And so sometimes that opens up a whole new level of care for people."

The machine has been on site for nearly two months, and has had over 2,500 inquiries.

The machine is placed outside of the casino in a discreet location for anonymity. It can be used by anyone, without having to be a tribal member or casino patron.