New COVID-19 vaccines available in some San Diego County pharmacies

Updated COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer are now available at CVS pharmacies throughout San Diego County. The Food and Drug Administration approved the new vaccines targeting the FLiRT variants last week for everyone 12 years and older.

CVS Health pharmacist Saif Namiq, who works in a Chula Vista pharmacy, said they’ve already started administering vaccines. He said patients can start making appointments online or walk into their local pharmacy.

“They can make an appointment for up to four patients at a time. So if they want to bring their family members, their caregivers or just friends, they can just make an appointment at the same time,” he said.

Namiq said patients often ask him if they need a booster. He tells them the new vaccines can protect against circulating variants this fall and winter.

“We are seeing a spike in cases every now and then. So that's why we highly encourage patients for that reason and for the fact that the vaccine can wean off after a while,” he said.

Access to COVID vaccines might become more difficult for people who are uninsured or underinsured soon. The Center for Disease Control program offering free boosters to those groups ends on August 31.

“Most insurance companies do cover for the vaccine and if the patient does not have insurance, the out-of-pocket cost is $201.99,” Namiq said.

He recommends everyone older than 65 and people who are immunocompromised get boosted right away. And to get tested if you’re feeling unwell.

Kaiser says pharmacies have already started receiving the vaccine and plan to begin taking appointments in September.